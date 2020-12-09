Restorative Dentistry Market Size, Share, Trend – Analysis Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report restorative dentistry market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic products to restorative dentistry, and increasing demand for restorative dentistry are driving the growth of the global restorative dentistry market.

Europe dominated the restorative dentistry market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry devices market in 2016, followed by North America. The large share of this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases; growth in the aging population; increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures; growing dental tourism in some European countries; increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; and growing adoption of technologically advanced procedures, such as CAD/CAM systems by dental professionals.

Hospitals & clinics to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the dental restoration market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global dental restoration market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

The restorative materials segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Based on product, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. The dental restorative materials segment accounted for the major share of the global dental restoration market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

The major players in the restorative dentistry market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), COLTENE Holding (Switzerland), and VOCO (Germany).

