Wilson Sporting Goods, National Lacrosse League Extend Partnership for Protective Equipment, Apparel

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League® (@NLL), the world’s most successful professional lacrosse league, today announced it is extending its 2020 partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods® (@Wilson), naming Wilson and their protective equipment and apparel brand EvoShield® (@EvoShield) as an official supplier of performance driven sports protective gear for the 2021 season.

“The National Lacrosse League is proud to continue our partnership with Wilson for a second season. Our goal is to work with best in class brands and help them grow in the sport of lacrosse,” said Kevin Morgan, EVP, CRO for the NLL. “With EvoShield, our elite athletes have the opportunity to use the most advanced technology in protective equipment and continue to perform at the highest levels, so the impact this will continue to have for health and wellness of our box players is important to the expansion of the game for all.”

“The NLL continues to redefine and advance the sport of box lacrosse with a vision that is forward thinking, and we are pleased to keep moving ahead with Nick and his team,” said Pat Ryan, Global Product Director for EvoShield. “We look forward to continuing our work with NLL athletes, gaining their insights and feedback on new protective ideas, and developing additional EvoShield products that keep players on the field.”

Wilson-owned EvoShield makes custom-molded protective and performance gear using a proprietary technology called Gel-To-Shell™. This technology transforms from a soft gel-like material to a hard, protective shield in minutes, creating a custom mold that mirrors the shape of the athlete’s body. The result is wrist guards, elbow guards, rib and chest protectors, among others, that offer professional-grade protection without getting in the way of performance. Athletes, at every level of play, use this extremely lightweight, yet hard, protective gear across multiple sports. EvoShield also makes performance apparel for both on and off field use.

Under the partnership, EvoShield will continue to supply NLL athletes with a variety of protective gear and apparel engineered to keep players safe while competing at elite levels. EvoShield products available to NLL athletes include wrist/slash guards, chest guards, thumb guards, toe guards, thigh guards, rib protective shirts, and more. The EvoShield apparel will be a variety of on-field performance apparel and fan wear.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (taking action on the floor 2021-22 season), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About EvoShield

EvoShield is a leading sports protective brand that elite athletes look to for ultimate protection and comfort. EvoShield protects more than 300 professional and collegiate programs across baseball, softball, lacrosse, football, hockey, and other sports, and serves as the Official Protective Gear of Major League Baseball® and an official partner of the National Lacrosse League. The brand’s proprietary Gel-To-Shell™ technology has created a new standard in protective gear, making bulky and restrictive foam or plastic padding a thing of the past. EvoShield’s form-fitting, breathable shields enable free athletic movements while maintaining strong protection. EvoShield is part of the Wilson Sporting Goods family of brands. Wilson is based in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.evoshield.com.