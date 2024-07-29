Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Market Set to Reach USD 693.1 Million by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.3%

The Middle East and Africa rough terrain cranes market is set to experience significant growth, reaching a market value of USD 693.1 million by 2033. This expansion is driven by a steady CAGR of 7.3%, reflecting the region’s increasing demand for robust construction equipment. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects have surged, necessitating versatile and durable rough terrain cranes.

These cranes are essential for navigating the challenging and varied landscapes found across the Middle East and Africa, making them indispensable tools for large-scale construction and industrial projects. This market growth mirrors the region’s ongoing economic development and underscores the strategic importance of investing in advanced construction machinery.

The Middle East and Africa region, known for its rich oil and gas reserves, drives significant demand for rough terrain cranes. These cranes are crucial for lifting and positioning drilling equipment, handling pipelines, and supporting maintenance operations within the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, the region’s mining sector, encompassing mineral extraction and processing, relies heavily on rough terrain cranes for material handling and equipment maintenance. These cranes are used to lift and transport heavy loads, such as minerals, machinery, and construction materials, contributing to the market’s expansion.

The growth of ports and shipyards in the Middle East and Africa also necessitates the use of rough terrain cranes for loading and unloading heavy cargo from ships. These cranes provide the essential lifting capacity to handle large containers, machinery, and other cargo, facilitating the growth of maritime trade and driving market demand.

The expanding transportation networks in the Middle East and Africa further bolster the need for rough terrain cranes, which are vital for efficient cargo handling and storage operations, enhancing overall market growth.

Hosting mega events in the Middle East and Africa increases the demand for rough terrain cranes, essential for setting up temporary infrastructure, stages, and exhibition booths, thereby enhancing market opportunities.

Finally, ongoing maintenance in the oil, gas, mining, and power industries consistently drives the demand for rough terrain cranes, crucial for lifting heavy equipment and ensuring operational efficiency. This sustained demand underscores the vital role of rough terrain cranes in supporting the region’s industrial activities and infrastructure development.

Key Takeaways from the Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Market Report:

The Middle East and Africa region is seeing a significant increase in construction and infrastructure development activities, which is driving demand for rough terrain cranes. This is particularly true in the GCC countries, where there is a key focus on developing new infrastructure projects.

Improvements in power infrastructure, particularly in Saudi Arabia with a focus on renewables, create new opportunities for rough terrain cranes in the Middle East and Africa.

The oil and gas industry is a key user of rough terrain cranes, and the Middle East and Africa region is home to some of the world’s leading oil and gas reserves. This is expected to drive the region’s demand for rough-terrain cranes in the coming years.

Hydraulic disc brakes and self-leveling chassis drive efficiency, fostering growth in the rough terrain crane market.

Backed by its substantial market share of 24.5% in 2022, the 25.1 to 50 tons lifting capacity category is poised to dominate the Middle East and Africa rough terrain cranes industry. This segment’s superior performance, versatility, and ability to handle a wide range of lifting tasks make it a preferred choice among regional customers.

Equipment rental, with a 63.8% market share in 2022, is set to dominate Middle East and Africa’s rough terrain cranes industry, driven by strong demand for rental services.

Leading Key Players:

The Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Market is dominated by leading key players such as the Liebherr Group, Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, KATO WORKS CO., LTD., and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and quality, offering robust and versatile cranes designed to handle the challenging terrains of the region. Their competitive edge is maintained through continuous investment in technology, strategic collaborations, and a strong focus on meeting the specific needs of the Middle Eastern and African markets.

Middle East and Africa Rough Terrain Cranes Market Segmentation:

By Lifting Capacity:

Upto 25 Tons

25.1 to 50 Tons

50.1 to 75 Tons

75.1 to 100 Tons

More than 100 Tons

By Boom Length:

Upto 25 Meters

25.1 to 35 Meters

35.1 to 50 Meters

More than 50 Meters

By Sales Channel:

New Sales

Equipment Rental

By Country:

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

