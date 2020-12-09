Automotive NVH Materials Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends, Growth, Scope and Threads 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive NVH Materials Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) materials market size was estimated at USD 8.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2025. This market can be directly linked to the increased demand for automotive. Influences in buying decision, boom in automotive industry are the other secondary factors which are expected to directly impact the growth in this sector.

Key Players:

Creative Foam Corporation

BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc.

Wolverine Advanced Materials

ElringKlinger AG

Hoosier Gasket Corporation

Interface Performance Materials

Hematite

Plastomer Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Swift Components Corp

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-noise-vibration-harshness-nvh-materials-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The entire market for automotive NVH materials is segmented based on applications, material types, vehicles types, region, forecast revenue growth, and analysis of trends in each of the sub markets. The application segment is divided into absorption and insulation. Absorption is expected to capture the largest pie in terms of market share from application segment followed by insulation.

The materials for absorption are produced by using various thermoplastic polymers, rubbers and engineering raisins. Various types of rubbers such as synthetic rubbers, EPDM and NBR are being used by manufacturers for fabrication purposes to the various parts of automobiles to control the dampened vibrations as experienced by the end users of the vehicles. Besides rubbers have excellent physical properties such as high density, vibration absorption properties, high heat, and weather resistance which makes these combinations an ideal material for NVH. Another NVH material used in the absorption application is Polyurethane foam sheet because of similar properties. So it can be inferred that because of the unique physical and chemical properties of rubber and related materials used in absorption application is the key to have the largest market share of NVH materials market.

Product Outlook:

Molded Rubber

Metal Laminates

Foam Laminates

Molded Foam

Engineering Resins

Application Outlook:

Absorption

Damping

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific captures approximately more than 50% of the global automotive NVH materials which leads to huge growth in demand for cars in China, South Korea, India and other Asia Pacific countries.

China mainly dominated the NVM materials market from the Asia – Pacific region. It is immediately followed by the U.S. It is expected that India will surpass South Korea and Japan in automotive NVH materials in the near future as India is at present the fastest growing market. From the growth trends it can be inferred that international companies manufacturing automotive NVH materials will find it reasonable to invest in the Asia – Pacific region due to lower cost in production and availability of cheap and skilled labors. But to every pro there are a few cons.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark