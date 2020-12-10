Central Florida Zoo partners with FPL to install EV charging stations

Four stations are free to use, support clean energy initiatives

SANFORD, Fla., 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — Every day, hundreds of visitors come to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to relax and some might even say to recharge their batteries. Now, electric vehicle (EV) drivers can literally do the same. The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens recently partnered with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to install four new EV charging stations in the zoo’s parking lot and visitors can charge their EVs for free.

The installation is part of FPL EVolution, an innovative pilot program designed to boost Florida’s EV infrastructure and support EV adoption by partnering with local businesses, organizations and municipalities to install over 1,000 charging ports at more than 100 locations across Florida.

“FPL EVolution is helping transform the way we drive in Florida, and we’re thrilled to have these charging stations at the Central Florida Zoo,” said Dino Ferri, CEO of the Zoo. “The Zoo is all about protecting our planet and the species that inhabit it, and we’re happy to be part of an effort that supports clean energy.”

One of the goals of FPL EVolution is to accelerate EV adoption by giving consumers confidence that they will be able to find a convenient charging station. EV drivers can locate FPL EV charging stations by simply downloading the FPL EVolution app, which will show them nearby stations and amenities.

“One of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption is finding a place to charge up,” said Anuj Chokshi, development project director at FPL. “That’s why FPL is working to install EV charging ports throughout our service area to support current EV drivers and hopefully generate new ones. Partnering with the Central Florida Zoo will not only enhance Florida’s EV infrastructure and environmental benefits for customers, but it will also give EV owners a stimulating and fun destination to explore while charging their vehicle.”

The Zoo’s charging stations are compatible with all major EV models. The parking lot is accessible from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about FPL EVolution, visit www.FPL.com/EV.

For more information the Central Florida Zoo, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.

