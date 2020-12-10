Bronchoscopy Market Worth $2.6 billion – North America Shows Impressive Growth in Medical Device Industry

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Monitor, Camera), Accessories, Working Channel Diameter (2.8, 2.2, 3.0), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Bronchoscopy Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

– Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

– Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

– Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities

– Technological Advancements

– Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

Browse 235 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 222 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40057877

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The key players in the global Bronchoscopes Market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan). Other prominent players in the market include Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Medtronic (Ireland), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Cook Medical (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Roper Technologies (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), LYMOL Medical (US), LABORIE Medical Technologies (Canada), EFER Endoscopy (France), EMOS Technology GmbH (Germany), VBM Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), and MACHIDA Endoscope Co. Ltd., (China).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America dominated the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, and rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the bronchoscopy market in the Asia Pacific.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40057877

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, is segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment. The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the Bronchoscopes Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to the imaging systems and accessories, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements.

On the basis of usability, is segmented into reusable and disposable bronchoscopes. The reusable bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high image quality achieved through reusable bronchoscopes.

On the basis of usability, is segmented into reusable and disposable bronchoscopes. The reusable bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the Bronchoscopes Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high image quality achieved through reusable bronchoscopes.