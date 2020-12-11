BTI Launches Banking and Commercial Real Estate Division

Hanover, MA, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently started a banking and commercial real estate division to its arsenal of commercial moving offerings. The new division will have staff and resources specific to those two industries.

“The reality of the pandemic has put some new realities before banks and commercial real estate professionals. Banks will most likely find themselves in the unenviable position on foreclosing on businesses, with commercial real estate facing the same with tenants,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated BTI. “Commercial real estate professionals will also be faced with tenants who will either need to retrofit their existing space or downsize to a smaller space as more workers work from home.”

Said Rohlfing, “With our new division, we can offer banks and commercial real estate property owners a variety of services to fit the needs of any number of scenarios.”

BTI offers decommissioning services for businesses with workstations, furniture and other items no longer needed for a downsizing or foreclosed business. BTI’s decommissioning services include contacting a network of non-profits to find a suitable donor/recipient. In some cases, this type of donation is tax deductible.

BTI’s decommissioning services also include the coordination and pickup of computers and other pieces of hardware, software and electronics. This includes coordination and issuance of certificates of destruction for each piece where needed.

For foreclosures, BTI provides storage options for items awaiting auction. Similarly, storage is also available for downsizing tenants or those undergoing a retrofit of their present space.

In addition to its services for commercial real estate and bank clients, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for residential and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI)

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/workplace/lab-science-equipment-moves/ or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.