Small Volume Parenteral Market 2030: Strategic Insights for Industry Stakeholders

Small Volume Parenteral Market Growth & Trends

The global small volume parenteral market size is expected to reach USD 298.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Small-Volume Parenteral (SVPs) refer to solutions containing less than 100 mL, as outlined by the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). These solutions are designed for intravenous administration when required, typically within 6-8 hours of infusion. The increasing prevalence of various medical conditions & chronic diseases and the shortage of SVP drive the demand for SVP products commonly used for administering medications and fluids to patients. Moreover, the aging population is prone to various health issues that require medical interventions, including intravenous therapy, further contributing to the demand for SVP products.

In addition, government organizations are taking initiatives to overcome the shortage of SVP solutions. This is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in January 2018, a survey by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) underscores the significant impact caused due to the shortages of SVP solutions within hospitals in the U.S. ASHP started the initiative to rally government involvement in collaborating with the major stakeholders to address the public health crisis caused due to the persistent shortages. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has notably impacted the market growth.

As healthcare systems around the world were focused on managing the virus and treating patients, there was an increased demand for various medical supplies, including SVP products like injectable medications, fluids, and antibiotics. Hospitals and healthcare facilities had to maintain a steady supply of these products to support patient care, especially those in critical conditions. This heightened demand led to a rise in the production and sales of SVP products, benefiting manufacturers and suppliers within the industry. However, it’s important to note that while the pandemic temporarily boosted market growth, the long-term effects may depend on the ongoing global health situation and shifts in healthcare priorities.

Small Volume Parenteral Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the dry form segment accounted for the largest market share of 55.5% as they typically have a longer shelf life compared to liquid SVPs

Single-dose containers held the largest share of 60.0% of the overall revenue in 2022. A single-dose container is a container of a parenteral preparation that is not required to meet the antimicrobial effectiveness testing requirements

The ampoules segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 28.0% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as it offers precise and sealed packaging, ensuring accurate dosage

Based on indication type, the others segment dominated the market with a share of 47.5% in 2022

Other indication segments mainly involve Crohn’s disease, cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis, other cancer-related treatments, and other health ailments. The rising prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the segment growth over a forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share of more than 41.5% in 2022 owing to the high research expenditure by private entities & government agencies in the healthcare sector in the region

Small Volume Parenteral Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small volume parenteral market on the basis of form, dose type, packaging type, indication type, and region:

Small Volume Parenteral Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Liquid

Dry

Small Volume Parenteral Dose Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Single-dose

Multiple-dose

Small Volume Parenteral Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Ampoules

Vials

Pre-filled Syringes

Cartridges

Bottles

Others

Small Volume Parenteral Indication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Pain Management

Cancer Care

Malnourishment

Gastrointestinal Disorder/Diarrhea

Diabetes

Others

Small Volume Parenteral Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China India Japan Thailand South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



