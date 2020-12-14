Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Market Variables, Trends, Scope, and Business Environment Analysis 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 14, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global plate and frame heat exchanger market size was estimated at USD 3.35 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 5.99 billion by 2022. It is expected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing use in applications such as commercial, industrial and engineering sectors in addition to rising product utilization, especially in residential & commercial HVAC, automotive segments.

Key Players:

AIC S.A.

Alfa Laval

API Heat Transfer, Inc.

Danfoss

Fischer Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Guntner GmbH & Co. KG

Hisaka Works Limited

Growth Drivers:

The industry is identified by growing emphasis on enhanced efficiency standards together with technological improvements and new developments. These factors are expected to reduce total ownership expenses and improve durability & efficiency levels of heat exchangers over the next eight years. Need for power generation coupled with infrastructural expansions in the energy sector is expected to serve the growth over the next seven years.

Plate and frame heat exchanger industry is identified by a regular procurement of raw material supplies such as stainless steel, EPDM rubber and chloroprene rubber. However, chloroprene rubber in addition to stainless steel has fluctuating prices of raw materials that are expected to hamper market growth. Technological advancements and innovations in the gasket, frame and plate designs are anticipated to increase the heat transfer efficacy, reduce operating costs, maintenance costs and investment. The market is expected to be driven by new product development through the implementation of various technical innovations

End-Use Outlook:

Chemical

Food & beverage

HVAC & refrigeration

Oil & gas

Power generation

Pulp & paper

Regional Insights:

Europe emerged as the largest regional segment and is thereby expected to grow at an estimated CAGR exceeding 6.3% over the forecast period. However, high growth regions such as Asia Pacific and CSA regions may pose a threat to the European market and capture a part of the overall market share over the forecast period. Recent improvements in nuclear and renewable energy segments are projected to enhance requirements in the power generation segment in Europe. Additionally, the plate and frame heat exchanger demand is expected to be driven by growing need for heat recovery applications in HVAC, food and beverage and chemical sectors over the forecast period.

In 2014, Asia Pacific constituted for nearly 20% of the overall industry. Need for commercial and industrial establishments coupled with growing construction projects are likely to propel HVAC market in the region. It is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the review period. Supportive government policies and initiatives in Japan and India as an effort to develop solar and thermal energy are estimated to drive market demand in power generation sector for heat exchangers.

