FinAcc Global announces bookkeeping services for nonprofits

Arlington, United States, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — For full to partial outsourcing services, FinAcc Global provides customizable services to assist nonprofits to gain control of cash flow and effectively manage reporting needs. They offer accurate and timely financial intelligence to nonprofits without blowing the budget on training, software, salary, hardware, and office space.

On the occasion of the launch of bookkeeping outsourcing services for nonprofits, Mr. Jigar Shah, Co-founder of the company, said, “Our bookkeeping services are flexible enough to meet all nonprofits’ needs. At FinAcc Global, our technology, team, and processes focus on providing all kinds of bookkeeping services to nonprofits. We provide disciplined month-end reviews and reduce the risk of fraud, budget, and audit support. We offer a QuickBooks centric financial system designing and optimization for nonprofits.”

He also added that “Our experts are well skilled and educated about nonprofits’ working model and assist them in meeting IRS and financial reporting needs. We easily manage and track all the funds, locations, grants, and outcomes while offering quick and easy real-time financial reporting and visibility to key stakeholders.”

FinAcc Global bookkeeping outsourcing services also focus on reducing accounting costs while enhancing accessibility and security to financial information.

Apart from bookkeeping outsourcing services, FinAcc Global also provides recruitment outsourcing services, account payables, financial reporting services, and others.

FinAcc Global is a leading bookkeeping outsourcing company that has been offering higher profitable finance and accounting services for over 12 years and it ensures a process enabled by technology, secure protection of data, round the clock services, reduced cost of operations, and flexible engagement model.

