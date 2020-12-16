Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Top Companies, Strategic Initiatives & Business Opportunities, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market size was valued at USD 20.55 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 33.41 billion by 2025. EHR are the summary of the numerous electronic medical records which are produced throughout any clinical encounter. An Electronic health records supplies a wide variety of data such as, medication, laboratory test results, and medical history, demographics and diagnostic images.

Key Players:

Cerner

GE Healthcare

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Healthcare Management System (HMS)

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electronic-health-records-ehr-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Important advantages linked with electronic health records systems coupled with financial incentives offered by government of different countries are expected to become the chief factors driving the expansion of EHR (Electronic health records) market globally. Benefits from EHR system comprises updated patient information, accurate patient information, decreased healthcare services cost in extended term, rapid access to customer associated data, decreased medical errors, amplified patient involvement and enhanced competence of healthcare service offerings. These compensations encourage healthcare service providers to provide their services with technically superior (Electronic health records) EHR systems, which is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Over the anticipated period the financial enticement by governments in developing and developed countries is expected to continue to, propel the growth of Electronic health records market.

Product Outlook:

Client Server-based EHR

Web-based EHR

Type Outlook:

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-Acute EHR

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to generate largest share in revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing investment done by government in this sector coupled with policies introduced by government to encourage the implementation of electronic health record system. After North America, Europe is expected to capture maximum market share over the forecast period owing to numerous ongoing Research & development activities done by the companies’ active in this area. Asia Pacific is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness and spending among the population of these countries. On the basis of end-user this market can be segregated into hospitals and ambulatory uses. The ambulatory uses are further divided into standalone facility, retail pharmacy and clinical use. Hospital use section of this market is expected to capture largest part in revenue owing to growing demand of most favourable services coupled with growing competition in this sector. Ambulatory use is expected to see a significant rise owing to growing demand of mobile electronic health record systems.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark