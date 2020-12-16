COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Drapes Market: Increasing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The increasing number of surgeries and growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The surgical drapes and gowns market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The global surgical drapes market is segmented by type, usage pattern, disease, end user, and regions. By type, the surgical gowns market is segmented into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. The growing adoption of surgical drapes in order to prevent surgeons and patients from surgical site infections is the key factor driving the growth of this market

On the basis of usage pattern, the surgical drapes market is segmented into reusable and disposable surgical drapes & gowns. In 2017, the disposable drapes & gowns segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical gowns market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210282118

Market growth can primarily be attributed to the widespread adoption of disposable drapes and gowns in developed countries, stringent regulations recommending the use of disposable products, and the potential of disposables to control infections during surgical procedures.

On the basis of end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Hospitals are the largest end users of surgical drapes and gowns as a majority of surgical procedures are performed in hospitals.

Region Covered in Surgical Drapes Market

On the basis of region, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America commanded the largest share of the surgical gowns market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing use of single-use surgical drapes and gowns, and the strong presence of industry players in this region.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210282118

Key Players

Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the surgical drapes and gowns market. Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Halyard Health (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany) have been identified as the key players in this market.