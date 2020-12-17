Ecosmob Announced Custom MVNO Solution to Support Customer Engagement and Innovation

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, a well-known end-to-end custom VoIP solution provider, has announced custom developed MVNO/ MVNE solutions for MVNOs. MVNO or Mobile Virtual Network Operator is a company that provides mobile phone services throughout the world. It utilizes the infrastructure of a mobile network operator (MNO). As the telecommunication spectrum upgrading from 4G to 5G, MVNOs have the ability to offer higher speed and value-added service to consumers. This results in improved service capabilities of network operators to set apart bandwidths and categorize services for specific requirements. Ecosmob is offering a highly reliable custom developed MVNO centralized solution platform with an open architecture to meet assorted requirements for MVNO solution.

MVNO, a virtual operator, gives services to its subscribers without having radio access network equipment. So they need to have a roaming agreement with an MNO for the radio network. The user traffic goes through the radio network of the MNO and then straight to the full MVNO core network. MVNOs provide a wide variety of prepaid and postpaid billing plans. MVNO solutions that are custom developed by Ecosmob with their vast experience in the domain, can help companies to provide exceptional customer experience and build a large subscriber base while keeping the operational costs low.

Some of the key features that Ecosmob’s Custom MVNO solutions include:

Multi-language & multi-currency

Flawless integration with other applications

Prepaid & Postpaid billing

Easy to use interface

High Scalability

IVR

SIM Card management

Voicemail

CDR management

Audio, Video Chat

Mobile Dialers

Mobile Number Portability

Service management

Flexible deployment, etc.

When asked about the details, Co-founder & Director, Maulik Shah said, “There are several reasons to choose Ecosmob’s custom developed MVNO solution. We have skilled VoIP developers, round-the-clock technical support, affordable pricing model, user-friendly interface, on time project delivery, and multi-level safety mechanism. The professionals at Ecosmob have a deep understanding of how mobile networks operate and need to be competitive. Its MVNO billing solution gives MVNOs and MVNEs the ideal billing system to support multiple operations and become competitive.”

Maulik Shah further explained, “With years of experience, Ecosmob has managed to build an impeccable repute for its quality of service at all levels. Our professionals at Ecosmob are always available and willing to customize any of the features of the software for MVNOs to suit each business model and objective. We also understand how critical timely service is and that’s why we make sure to respond fast and efficiently whether it’s about responding to a query, completing a project ahead of scheduled time, or taking care of complaints, we are always ready to help. So, for those who are already providing MVNO services or planning to enter this profitable segment, Ecosmob can be the perfect partner to assist with the implementation of the infrastructure, especially the billing part which is so crucial for cash flow and health of the business. As we are already serving the telecom carrier and VoIP service provider segments with the full suite of services, we have gathered enough experience and knowledge of billing for profits as well as customer retention.”

About Ecosmob

Started its journey in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a well-renowned company that provides high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to customers all over the world. With enriching goals, superior quality, end-to-end software, and solutions, Ecosmob has created a huge base of satisfied global clientele. The team of professionals at Ecosmob also provides customized IT solutions with a client-centric approach.

