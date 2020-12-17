Jerk the DJ releases new single ‘Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached)’

New York, NY, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of pop, hip hop, and RnB music known as Jerk the DJ has released his latest official single, “Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached).” Like other recent releases from Jerk the DJ, “Showin’ Out” has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Hit Nation Records Music Group record label. Slick, upbeat, and plenty of fun for the dancefloor, “Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached)” is the latest reason for clubs, parties and playlists to feature Jerk the DJ now.

Hit Nation’s Jerk the DJ cites as main artistic influences Michael Jackson, Prince, Quincy Jones, Redone, Dark Child, Calvin Harris, Timbaland, Dr.Dre, and Snoop Dogg. With an emphasis on beats, bass, and hooks that let no one leave the floor, “Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached)” by Jerk the DJ has a little something for every fan of the modern nightclub sound.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached),” Jerk the DJ writes, “This song is about self love, and it is about art. The song was inspired by the legendary rapper, Lil Kim.”

Hit Nation Records Music Group describes Jerk the DJ as “a record producer for Hit Nation Records Music Group. As a record producer and songwriter, he has worked with a few high-profile recording artists, most notably Anjali World and Roxy Blue. Jerk the DJ is a registered BMI songwriter.”

“In middle school,” Jerk writes, “a new recording studio opened up near my house. It used to be packed with people. I learned how to use Fruityloops and ProTools DAW to make beats there. Tracks I produced there were later played on the radio.”

“Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached)” by Jerk the DJ on the Hit Nation Records Music Group label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, pop, hip hop, and RnB music fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Showin’ Out (Naturallybleached)” by Jerk the DJ —

https://www.amazon.com/Showin-Naturallybleached-featuring-Lotty-Scotty/dp/B08Q3DH1S6/

Official Website —

http://www.afwarrior.com/