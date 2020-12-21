Contract Management Software Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-21 — According to a research report “Contract Management Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Business Function (Legal, Sales, Procurement, and Finance), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the contract management software market to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the contract management software market include rising demand for an agile contract management software, increasing changes in compliances, and increased complexity owing to the diversity in sales and licensing models.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Contract Management Software Market”

115 – Tables

30 – Figures

146 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89717094

Coupa (US) has a strong geographical footprint and has adopted an inorganic growth strategy to maximize its foothold in the contract management software market. In May 2019, Coupa completed the acquisition of one of the leading contract management players, Exari. This acquisition enhanced Coupa’s contract management solution capabilities. Some of the improved capabilities of Coupa’s contract management offerings are functionality for contract creation, collaboration, and discovery.

Icertis (US) makes use of innovative blockchain and AI technology in its contract management platform, which differentiates this company’s platform from its competitors. It has also adopted organic growth strategies in the contract management software market. In June 2019, collaborated with Microsoft to enhance its blockchain-based contractual offerings. The Icertis Blockchain Framework offers a blockchain-powered solution to track contractual requirements and commitments. This partnership would help Icertis to expand blockchain applications to contract management by implementing the Microsoft Azure Blockchain Workbench for the ICM platform. Additionally, in May 2018, Icertis announced 2 new applications powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), namely, ICM DigitizeAI and ICM DiscoverAI for the ICM platform. ICM DigitizeAI can import legacy contracts and maps, attributes and clauses contained in a particular contract, whereas ICM DiscoverAI can analyze the data collected and can match clauses and attributes found in every clause to common clause libraries.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89717094

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenue decisions.

Our 850 full-time analysts and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high-growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for a deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/contract-management-software-market.asp