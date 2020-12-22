Eh! Maids wins prestigious award for excellence in cleaning services

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Brand Award recognizes the absolute best in website design and function for businesses in Canada. Eh! Maids is proud to announce that their website, www.ehmaids.ca has been selected as one of the winners for 2020 in the Cleaning Services Category.

Nominated websites are put through a rigorous assessment process that looks for creativity, user-friendliness, innovation, search engine optimization, best practices, customer service and much more. Winning this award shows that Eh! Maids is committed to providing a superior customer experience to their clients in a pandemic and post-pandemic world.

Martan Mckee, CEO of Eh! Maids, says, “We are extremely proud to win this award, and it shows how dedicated our team has been to providing not just perfectly clean homes, but also exceptional customer service. We plan on continuing to work hard to be a strong, trustworthy name in the cleaning services business.”

Eh! Maids currently serves Toronto, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton and the surrounding areas. Their client base includes house and condo owners, and short-term rental proprietors. They specialize in all aspects of home cleaning, including post-construction cleaning.

Company : Eh! Maids House Cleaning Service

Address : 2967 Dundas St W #618 Old Toronto

City : Toronto

State : Ontario

Zip code : M6P 1Z2

Phone : +1 647-689-6110

Email : hello@ehmaids.ca

Website : https://ehmaids.ca