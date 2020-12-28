Europe Cloud CRM Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-28 — According to a research report “Europe Cloud CRM Market by Vertical (Nonprofit and Higher Education), Nonprofit (Education, Research and Innovation, Social Affairs, Children and Youth, Art & Culture, and Others), and country (UK, Germany, France, and Switzerland) – Global Forecast to 2024”, The Europe cloud Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market size is expected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2019 to USD 12.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during the forecast period. The adoption rate of Europe cloud CRM solutions is expected to grow significantly, especially in the nonprofit vertical, due to the rising adoption of digital payment systems and mobile fundraising apps to raise their funds.

Microsoft is a provider of cloud-based CRM solutions for various verticals. The company’s product offerings for the nonprofit segment include Dynamics 365 for sales, Dynamics 365 for customer service, Dynamics 365 for field service, and Dynamics 365 for project service automation. It has 2 partners in the CRM market, namely, Insight Technology Solutions and Adobe. The key feature of the company’s products is that it can be integrated with third-party apps and systems, along with an offline access system. Some of the key clients of Microsoft in the nonprofit segment include Insight Technology Solutions and Adobe.

Oracle is a provider of cloud-based CRM solutions for various verticals. The company’s product offerings for the nonprofit segment include CRM Free, CRM Analytics, Marketing Hub, and Sales Hub. Its product offerings for the education segment include Oracle CRM on demand, Siebel CRM support, PeopleSoft CRM, and CRM portal pack. The company has 3 partners in the CRM market, namely, Curexus GmbH, ec4u Expert Consulting AG, and Fellow Consulting AG. The key feature of the company’s products are that they can be integrated with the existing CRM infrastructure of a company. Diakonisches Werk is a prominent client of Oracle in the nonprofit segment.

