High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Trends and Cost Structure Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global high-k and ALD CVD metal precursors market is anticipated to reach USD 789.8 million by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow at the CAGR of around 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. The growing trend of electronic devices and semiconductor miniaturization a get a compact design are the key factors that are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) involves Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) that is used for manufacturing thin films. ALD deposition process involves the co-injection of precursors of Si and Hf elements with the help of multicomponent thin films. This process helps in forming a single layer film using FinFET, 3D NAND applications. ALD process is used to produce dielectric, films, and metal-based precursor requirements.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 crisis has its significant impact on global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. During the lockdown, several metal manufacturers have faced challenges such as lack of workforce, supply chain interruption in acquiring metals including copper, aluminum, and titanium, among others.

In addition, slowdown in electronics, automotive industry is also projected to hamper the market growth. During the first quarter 2020, in China the prices of metal precursors have witnessed a decline owing to delay in purchase orders, and production demand. Thus, the manufacturers are focusing on collecting raw materials, and resources from local players.

Insulator materials having a greater dielectric constant (k) plays a vital role in semiconductor devices especially in decoupling of the capacitor, and insulation of gates in transistors. It is also used in DRAM storage system capacitors. In addition, it is useful in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) technology for designing semiconductor devices up to 10 nm size and above. High-k insulators are highly required for maintaining capacitance in micro semiconductor devices.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market accounted for USD 456.5 million in the overall market. It is projected to propel at the CAGR of around 8.3% over the forecasted period.

Interconnect segment in technology is projected to attribute for USD 394.9 million by the end of 2025.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing electronics industry in the countries such as India, and China is booting the market growth.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Key Players

Major players in the market include Praxair, AFC Hitech, Dow Chemical company, Air Liquide, and Merck KGaAS.

