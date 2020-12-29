Vegetable Proteins Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018 to 2028

Vegetable proteins, or veggie proteins, are protein products that are extracted from plant sources. These sources can include soya, peas, and lentils, among others. Soya is the most common source of vegetable proteins. It has been used as the main source of vegetable protein since long, and is available in the powdered, granulated, and textured forms for various applications and end-use segments. Vegetable proteins have been utilized by multiple industries for their nutritional benefits and textural properties.

By form, the global vegetable proteins market has been segmented as:

Powdered
Texturized
By source, the global vegetable proteins market has been segmented as:

Soya
Pea
Hemp
Rice
Others
By end use, the global vegetable proteins market has been segmented as:

Health Supplements
Bakery
Processed Foods
Horeca
Others
Global Vegetable Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global vegetable proteins market are ADM Specialty Ingredients (Europe) B.V, Cargill, Incorporated, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Roquette S.A., BENEO GmbH, OPTIMUM NUTRITION, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Coperion GmbH, House Foods America Corporation, SunOpta, Puris, etc.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
Japan
Middle East and Africa

