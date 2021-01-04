Hawai’i Pacific University Taps MSM to Increase International Enrollment

Kelowna, BC , Canada, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) has partnered with international education provider M Square Media (MSM) to attract a diversity of international students to the premier campus in the Aloha State.

Named the most diverse university in the United States by The Chronicle of Higher Education, 2016, Hawaiʻi’s leading nonprofit university brings together students from over 65 countries and all 50 states into one international learning community. The campus’s unique location in the Pacific at the intersection of east meets west provides students with a culturally rich experience in the heart of Hawaiʻi’s capitol.

Students are immersed in small classes with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio taught by experienced professionals, not graduate assistants. Students have the opportunity to study 40+ undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs and have access to mentorship opportunities and community partnerships. International students will find the perfect home away from home with on-campus housing overlooking Honolulu Harbor, 50+ on-campus registered student organizations and clubs, and NCAA Division II sports teams.

Under the partnership, MSM will serve as the Global Marketing Office (GMO) supporting HPU’s outreach and recruitment of international students from countries around the world. MSM builds industry-acclaimed global and in-country offices for higher education institutions (HEIs) in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and other key markets. It is also affiliated with over 4,500 education agents around the globe.

“We’re excited to partner with MSM to expand our global reach and continue to build our reputation as a top choice for future leaders,” said Sara Sato, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management. “Our urban oasis offers students the unique opportunity to learn steps from the capitol, leading business accelerators, and community partnership opportunities while simultaneously being minutes away from world-class beaches and outdoor adventures.”

Hawai’i Pacific University is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and received a reaffirmation of its accreditation in 2016, extending to 2022. It is recognized for having one of the best online MBA programs in the United States, according to a 2014 survey of international business programs conducted by TheBestSchools.org. HPU ranked 18th out of the top 25 online MBA programs in International Business, the only Hawai’i-based school on the list.

Through its global and in-country office model, currently serving some 40 partner institutions, MSM became a finalist of the PIEoneer of the Year category at the prestigious PIEoneer Awards 2020. The annual award is organized by The PIE, an independent media, recruitment, and events website in international education that connects its global community of professionals.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading service provider in international education and other sectors. We offer a wide range of global business solutions to clients including, international business development, market research and deep opportunity analysis, sourcing sales channel partnerships, market entry strategy, market expansion, lead generation, brand development, finance and accounting management, payroll and expense management, tax compliance and corporate administrative services, staff recruitment, local representation, HR support, and ready-to-go office space. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/.

About Hawai’i Pacific University

Hawai‘i Pacific University is the state’s largest private university located on the island of O‘ahu. Established in 1965, HPU is home to over 3,000 students from Hawai‘i, the mainland, and more than 65 countries around the world. HPU has been named “Hawai‘i’s Best University” (Wallethub.com, 2019) and the most diverse private nonprofit university in the country (The Chronicle of Higher Education, 2016). HPU alumni also enjoy the highest median salary among graduates of any other university in the state (Guidetoonlineschools.com, 2019). For more information, visit https://www.hpu.edu/.

