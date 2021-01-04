AnalytixLabs collaborates with IBM to offer courses in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — AnalytixLabs, the leading data analytics training institute in India today announced its collaboration with IBM to create an online curriculum of courses in Business Analytics, Data Science, Applied AI, and Big Data & AI Engineering. These courses have been jointly curated by IBM and AnalytixLabs and map the skills necessary for industry-relevant roles in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science.

Through the program, students will be introduced to an array of learning tracks like, Business Analytics 360, Data Science 360, Full Stack Applied AI & Machine Learning, Full Stack Big Data Engineer and Data Science & ML with Python. In addition to the robust curriculum, the courses will provide students with hands-on training and are delivered through instructor led live sessions available both in online and classroom formats.

Sumeet Bansal, CEO, AnalytixLabs, said, ” This collaboration creates a great opportunity for aspirants to get a perfect blend of in-depth knowledge and practical experience. The real value lies in how AnalytixLabs augments IBM courses with an in-depth curriculum, mentorship by industry practitioners, and hands-on projects for practical skills. The comprehensive curriculum with ample stress on practical skills make these courses beneficial for both self-learning and bootcamp format. Students get the best of both the worlds, i.e. industry-relevant dual certificates and hands-on skills training based on the latest curriculum without paying any premium that other global certificate programs usually charge.”

Devkant Aggarwal, Leader, Growth initiatives, Career Education Services, IBM, said, “ Our collaboration with AnalytixLabs will empower the workforce with relevant skills to excel in today’s high-demand technologies. The courses are focused on providing industry-relevant training to make the candidates job-ready and are aligned to current market shifts.”

Students will be provided industry-recognized certificates from IBM and AnalytixLabs upon successful completion of the program.

