New Vishay Automotive Grade Dual Inductor Reduces Board Space and Component Counts

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new Vishay Dale Automotive Grade low profile, high current dual inductor in the 2525 case size. Designed to replace the two inductors required in an automotive Class D audio amplifier with a single device, the Vishay Dale IHLD-2525GG-5A reduces board space requirements and component counts, while providing improved THD performance over other inductor types.

To provide noise filtering in Class D amplifiers, the AEC-Q200 qualified device released today consists of two IHLP inductors with operating temperatures up to +155°C in one compact package. The IHLD-2525GG-5A features an optimal design that realizes higher quality sound and lower distortion than other solutions, while offering low coupling for minimal cross-talk between its integrated inductors.

Designed to operate at higher carrier frequencies up to 2.1 MHz, the IHLD-2525GG-5A delivers high efficiency with typical DCR from 7.06mΩ to 154mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 1.0µH to 22µH. The device provides rated current to 13.0A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100% lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the dual inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

