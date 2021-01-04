New Capacitor Supplies Ultra-Stable Performance throughout Temperature and Voltage Range

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of Exxelia’s new 253P Series of Wrap-and-Fill High Temperature PTFE Film capacitors. The PTFE capacitor is the most stable 200°C Film capacitor on the market with stability of less than 2.5% with capacitance from 0.22μF to 1μF under 250VDC to 800VDC.

It offers the lowest loss characteristic of all film technologies less than 0.1% at extreme temperatures (200°C) with excellent life performance in operations. The series offers great resistance to vibrations, shocks and to over voltage making it ideal for Oil & Gas applications as well as Defense and Civil Aviation. Made in the USA, it boasts rugged, lightweight construction.

These non-inductive wound PTFE metallized polymer film capacitors are available in voltage ranges from 250VDC to 800VDC and in capacitance ranges from 0.22μF to 1μF through New Yorker Electronics. They come in standard tolerances of ±10% and ±5% and operate at temperatures between -55°C and 200°C.

These wrap-and-fill capacitors are constructed with non-Inductive wound PTFE metallized Polymer film in a flame retardant tape wrap and high-temperature resin end fill. Lead material for PTFE less than 600V PTFE uses insulated silver stranded copper wire and uses MIL-W-16878/4 (Type E) wire for those greater than 600V. It is capable of withstanding a five-pound pull force on lead axis.

PTFE is the only film able to preserve its properties beginning from cryogenic temperature up to 200°C, making it suitable for high-temperature sampler-blocker and stopping sampler applications. Polystyrene (PS) capacitors are perfect as precision capacitors for time constant and filter applications in aeronautics, defense, rail, telecom and medical fields.

Exxelia is an established designer and manufacturer of complex passive components, resistors and sub-systems dedicated to harsh environments. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Exxelia Dearborn of the Exxelia Group and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).