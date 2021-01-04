Omni-Directional Infrastructure Antenna has Sub-6 5G Capability

Itasca, IL, United States, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — For fixed site applications requiring broadband Sub-6 5G capability, Mobile Mark’s OD3-600/6000 offers a pole-mounted solution for superior omni-directional antenna performance. The OD3-600/6000 covers all Global Cellular & LTE frequencies and is also Private LTE ready. Specifically, the Cellular/LTE element covers: 617-960 & 1710-6000 MHz (6-2-6) and it is also backwards compatible for 4G LTE.

Using PCB Technology, the OD3-600/6000 omni-directional antenna improves high-speed broadband system performance. This antenna is optimized for Sub-6 5G performance and protects against severe vibration, impact, water ingress or sea salt incursion.

This omni-directional antenna measures in at 17¼” tall (including the aluminum body), by 1” diameter, and mounts, poles or pipes up to 2 ½”. The fiberglass radome (1” diameter/25 mm) makes the antennas durable and rugged. They can withstand the harshest environments of snow, wind, rain and ice. The OD3-600/6000 has a high wind survivability (100 mph) and can handle maximum power of 25 watts.

These antennas can be used for access point or customer premise equipment (CPE) units. Their omni-directional antenna coverage makes installation simpler because they are easier to align with other antennas in the wireless network. Using the latest PCB technology, these antennas improve high-speed broadband system performance.

This antenna is ideal for Cellular M2M applications in industrial settings or remote locations. The OD3 can be used for extremely large vehicles, e.g. for mining, agribusiness or construction.

This “Made-in-the-USA” antenna is designed and manufactured in our Itasca, Illinois facility.

