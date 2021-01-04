HoduSoft Introduced Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software for VoIP Service Providers

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions provider has announced HoduPBX- multi-tenant IP PBX software for VoIP service providers. The software is designed to help businesses integrate a seamless communication mechanism. HoduPBX – is a comprehensive software for Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSP’s) who want to offer hosted PBX services. The software comes with multi-tenancy and individual branding, which assist businesses to enhance their brand value.

Businesses can use IP PBX software from any device located in any geographical area with a well-managed communication solution from a central office or location. Some of the key benefits of HoduPBX- PBX software for VoIP service providers include:

Least Cost Routing (LCR): It means that the HoduPBX will route the calls through providers that cost the least.

BLF & Presence: Businesses can configure their IP Phones with BLF (Busy Lamp Field) function keys to check whether the extension is busy or free to talk.

Integrated Payment Gateway: Customers can pay their invoices from HoduPBX via an integrated PayPal payment gateway. Other payment gateways can also be added as per the business’s requirements.

Auto Provisioning: HoduPBX allows auto-provisioning of IP phones.

Reseller Module: The module allows businesses to create their resellers to expand their business.

On the occasion of the HoduPBX- multi-tenant IP PBX software announcement, the concerned person said, “HoduSoft’s IP PBX software is the perfect choice for VoIP service providers. The paramount combination of advanced PBX and unified interface features can help businesses to enhance their business communication. It also includes WebRTC for video and audio conferences and chats. It is a simple, effective, and reliable software that comes with all the key features and analytics that today’s businesses need to boost the performance of their team anywhere in the world. Some of the key features of this software include: dashboard, DID management, Gateway/Trunk management, blacklist and whitelist, call recording, music on hold, least-cost routing rules, video calling, fax, voice mail and reporting, multi-language support, etc.”

The concerned person further added, “HoduSoft provides intelligent hosted PBX software. Hosted PBX is a cloud-based PBX system accessible through an IP network. It enables agents to perform better and bring out efficient results. Using this system, users need not to concern about hardware, software, training, maintenance, and various other issues as we will take care of it all. Using our hosted PBX system, businesses can manage their phone systems via a user-friendly control panel. Moreover, as everything will be managed off-site, businesses can save on IT or installation costs. On the whole, our next-generation multi-tenant PBX Software is a perfect choice for businesses that are looking forward to building a cost-effective PBX system.”

With HoduPBX- multi-tenant IP PBX software in place, telecom operators and VoIP service providers can transform their business and enhance revenue streams. The best thing about this IP PBX Software is that it can be customized with selective features as per the requirements of its users.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions providers. They deliver their superior quality services all over the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has successfully developed numerous innovative products for communication. With years of experience in developing communication projects, the professionals at HoduSoft understand their customer requirements and accordingly design products that are competent, user-friendly, and cost-effective.

