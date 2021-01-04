New Yorker Electronics to Supply 1-4 LED Digital Display Modules from Inolux

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released both the single and dual 0.56in (14.20mm) LED Digital Display Modules from Inolux. These devices are used primarily in consumer electronics and industrial equipment. The RoHS compliant devices feature a black or grey face with white segments.

Pb free, the single INND-SS56 series, dual INND-SD56 series, 3 digit and 4 digit SMD type LED displays are available from New Yorker Electronics in a variety of emission colors: yellow/green, yellow, amber, red, deep red, green, blue and white.

The displays for the entire INND series are available in Common Anode and Common Cathode types and operate in temperatures from 40°C through +105°C. Additionally, they are IC compatible for easy assembly and offer dynamic drive connect.

Inolux manufacturers numerous display sizes and options, including single-digit seven-segment displays, four-character alphanumeric displays, and dot-matrix. Also available in through-hole mounting type, they are available in a range of colors and luminous intensity. They can be customized for individual projects, from special icons to face color. Customizations in the INND series include brightness, color, digital I/O and special icons.

Features & Benefits:

• 0.56in (14.20mm) Digit Height

• 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-Diigit Display

• Black/Grey Face, White Segment

• IC Compatible, Easy Assembly

• Dynamic Drive Connect

• RoHS Compliant, Pb Free

Applications:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Equipment

As a franchise distributor for Inolux, New Yorker Electronics supplies the entire line of Inolux SMD, through-hole, display, infrared, optocoupler and ultraviolet emitters and sensors.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).