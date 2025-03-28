Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market 2030: Regional Revenue Revealed

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Growth and Trends

The Europe peripheral vascular angiography contrast media market size is anticipated to reach USD 284.68 million by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and advancements in angiographic imaging technologies. The aging population, coupled with a higher incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, has further fueled the need for enhanced vascular imaging solutions.

In addition, the market benefits from expanding diagnostic imaging centers, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological innovations in contrast media formulations, such as low-osmolar and iso-osmolar contrast agents that improve safety and imaging accuracy. Regulatory approvals and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure across Europe also expand the market. Furthermore, integrating AI-driven imaging technologies and developing biodegradable and eco-friendly contrast media are expected to create new growth opportunities in the coming years.

The rising adoption of imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for diagnosing and treating conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) is projected to drive market growth. Several studies are currently being conducted to evaluate these imaging modalities in the context of PAD diagnosis and detection. For instance, an article published by BIBA Medical in May 2024 highlights research at the University of Twente and Rijnstate Hospital in the Netherlands investigating ultrafast contrast-enhanced ultrasound for blood flow quantification in PAD patients after endovascular treatment. Early findings indicate that this innovative technique could provide a promising imaging alternative. The increasing number of research activities focusing on evaluating new imaging modalities for diagnosing and treating PAD is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The high cost associated with angiography procedures is a significant factor impacting the growth of the Peripheral Vascular Angiography (PVA) contrast media market. Angiography, particularly for peripheral vascular conditions, involves advanced imaging technologies such as CT angiography (CTA), MRI angiography (MRA), and digital subtraction angiography (DSA), all of which require expensive equipment, specialized personnel, and consumables, including contrast agents. The costs of diagnostic imaging procedures can be a barrier for patients, especially in regions with limited healthcare funding or insurance coverage.

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Report Highlights

Based on modality, the CT/X-ray segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by its widespread use in diagnosing peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) and other cardiovascular conditions. Computed Tomography (CT) angiography is a preferred imaging modality due to its high-resolution vascular visualization, faster scan times, and non-invasive nature, making it a crucial tool for detecting arterial blockages, aneurysms, and stenosis.

Based on products, the iodinated contrast media dominated the market in 2024, due to its wide use in angiography procedures.

Based on end use, the hospital segment dominated with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to their adoption of innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe peripheral vascular angiography contrast media market based on product, modality and end use:

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

CT/X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Europe Peripheral Vascular Angiography Contrast Media Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

