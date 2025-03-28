Laryngoscopes Blades and Handles Market 2030: Outpatient Trends Take Hold

Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Market Growth & Trends

The global laryngoscopes blades and handles market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This robust growth trajectory is driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and chronic diseases requiring airway management is a major driver. Conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea necessitate frequent use of laryngoscopes for intubation and airway management, fueling demand for these medical devices. According to the American Lung Association, 11.7 million people which is 4.6% of adults, reported a diagnosis of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), chronic bronchitis, or emphysema in 2022. Additionally, the aging global population, more susceptible to respiratory issues, further amplifies the need for advanced laryngoscopy equipment.

Recent developments in the field have also played a pivotal role in market growth. Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the functionality and effectiveness of laryngoscopes. Innovations such as video laryngoscopes, which provide real-time visualization of the airway, have improved the precision of intubation procedures and reduced complications. These advancements are increasingly being adopted in both emergency and elective surgeries, contributing to the rising demand for high-quality laryngoscope blades and handles. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital imaging into laryngoscopy devices is enabling more accurate and efficient diagnoses, thereby enhancing their appeal to healthcare providers. Moreover, the rise in outpatient and minimally invasive procedures has shifted the demand towards portable and versatile laryngoscope systems. This trend is supported by advancements in battery technology and the miniaturization of electronic components, making it easier for healthcare providers to use these devices in various settings, from hospital operating rooms to emergency medical services.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the rigid laryngoscopes segment held the largest share of 58.8% in 2023. This dominance is driven by several factors including clinical efficacy, widespread usage, and ongoing technological enhancements.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment held the largest share of more than 60.0% in 2023. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of complex medical conditions, advancements in healthcare technology, and the increasing demand for specialized medical procedures.

In September 2023, Penlon introduced the Diamond Video Laryngoscope, a cutting-edge tool for airway management. The ergonomic handle offers up to 4 hours of use and features an intuitive interface and a high-capacity rechargeable battery. Available with single-use Macintosh-style blades for both pediatric and adult patients, it also includes a specialized blade for challenging intubations.

Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laryngoscopes blades and handles market based on type, end use, and region:

Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Rigid Laryngoscopes

Flexible Laryngoscopes

Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles End use (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Other

Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Curious about the Laryngoscopes Blades And Handles Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.