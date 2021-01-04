CleanLife360 has come up with customized PPE solutions for businesses, including the Plexi Guard Shield Barrier that creates an impermeable divide between Customer & Staff.

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — After meeting success with certified PPE products in the consumer market, CleanLife360 is now announcing its foray into the B2B market, servicing commercial outlets & established businesses with their custom PPE solutions. All of their products are carefully checked, inspected and tested for the highest quality from their KN95 safety mask to their 3-ply disposable masks. And although higher quality is generally equated with higher prices, they are committed to delivering the best quality of safety equipment at the lowest possible prices as a pioneer in the supply of healthcare devices online.

Personal Protection Kits (PPE) are used for the purpose of avoiding infections by medical staff, healthcare workers operating in the isolation areas and intensive care units. To match the rising demand of PPE kits all around the world, CleanLife360 has launched bundle safety kits containing multiples samples of all the #certifiedPPEessentials including face masks & hand sanitizers, for businesses especially.

If you are a business concern & have a large order for purchasing certified PPE products CleanLife360 makes it easy and affordable, without comprising quality!

BUY IN BULK AND SAVE MORE! B2B DISCOUNTS are AUTOMATICALLY APPLIED AT CHECKOUT.

Plexi guard shield barrier- The Plexi Guard Shield Barrier creates an impermeable divide between employees & customer. It secures your staff & workers being infected through customer transmissions. Cleanlife360 offers custom designed Plexi Guard Shield as a Defence Mechanism against germs. We customize the Plexi Guard Barrier for businesses according to specifications provided. All our products are FDAapproved and CE certified, manufactured & produced in the USA and adhering to all ISO approved specifications.

For heavy discounts on bulk order, contact us today or email us wholesale@cleanlife360.com

About CleanLife360

CleanLife360 is a one stop destination for sufficing all your #certifiedPPE essentials and disinfecting appliances under one roof. CleanLife360 provides a wide variety of affordable, superior quality, safety products that are priced very affordably for everyone to avail. CleanLife360 is here for you if you are looking for trustworthy, essential items for your family, home and yourself. To view their broad selection of products and to check on the latest additions, visit their official website.

CleanLife360 makes it as easy & safe to purchase protective equipment. They appreciate the need for high standards in personal safety and make it their highest priority to make their customers feel satisfied.