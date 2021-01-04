Avika Doctors, an online homeopathy portal has unveiled its new look with lots of features

Happy New Year 2021 doctor!!

Jaipur, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Avikadoctors wishes you a very happy new year 2021, and like to convey our best wishes for the year ahead. We are glad to inform you that Avikadoctors has launched a new version of the portal with new look, more features and user friendly version. We request you to please update your profile on the new portal, so that you may get access to all the new features on the portal.

As you all know that Avikadoctors is the largest online homeopathic portal, that provides free of cost registration to all the homeopathic doctors, along with opportunity to publish their own articles, blogs and health tips. This year we are again inviting you to post your original(not copied) articles, blogs and health tips on the portal, which will not only be helpful for the patients and other doctors to remain updated, but also increase your horizon, and help build up your impression on the portal to attract more and more patients to your profile. Moreover, to remain on the top of the list of the doctors on the portal, you need to keep on updating from your side, so that the patients get a view of your profile on the top. It is requested to mention your name on whatever article, blog or health tip you wish to send and publish.

We are also inviting evidence based any of the astounding cases treated by you in your clinic or hospital, which we will publish in the newly introduced ‘exceptional cases’ section of the portal. This section will let people know about the extraordinary capabilities of homeopathy and again help create your impression in particular. It will also help in adding up to the knowledge and information to the other doctors also.

There is another ‘question and answers’ section on the portal, on which users ask their queries and health tips. We advise you to keep answering those questions, as it personally introduces you to the user, and also help create an impression, which can be helpful to get more and more patients in the future.

Avikadoctors gives you an opportunity to connect to the world, through homeopathy. It is a platform where you can increase your scope of approach to as many people as you want. It is a way to increase your clinical practice and experience by getting patients from all over India. But to avail all its facilities and opportunities, we advise you to remain updated on the portal.

We hope that our bond will strengthen as the years pass by, and help us contribute more and more to the humanity, with a link that binds every one of us, i.e. ‘Homeopathy’.

Again, very warm wishes and greetings on the New Year from Avikadoctors and team.

Best regards,

Avikadoctors