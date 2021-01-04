When the Moon Split-The best selling biography on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

New York, NY, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — When the Moon Split is an engrossing biography on the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Safiur Rahman Mubarakpuri who is a first prize winner in the competition of Seerah writing which was held under the supervision of The Muslim World League, Saudi Arabia in 1976 in Pakistan for his book “The Sealed Nectar”. When the Moon Split is another famous seerah that contains an overview of the Prophet’s (PBUH)’s life with references, historic incidents, illustrations, and images of related historical places.

The book was initially published in 1988 and has been republished over the years along with the printing of new editions. The book has garnered an immense amount of praise from senior scholars as well as readers from all over the world.

A perfect read to understand the history of Islam and the trials and tribulations faced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the spread of the message of Allah (SWT). An easy read, that transports the reader back to the early days of the spread of Islam. Read to learn useful Islamic lessons and be inspired to lead a pious life like our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Safiur Rahman Mubarakpuri has provided mankind with a gift in the form of this book. The subject matter of the book is extensive yet organized in a way that is simple for anyone to read. The book is a great read for adults and young adults. Click here to read a blog on the subject matter of this book.

