Northern VA HR Consulting Firm Educates On Management Training Programs

Alexandria, Virginia, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Smart HR, a Northern Virginia HR consulting firm, has recently released a new service page that goes over the management training programs that they offer. The new service page was updated by the team at Smart HR in order to better represent the details and mission of their training programs. They hope these new pages will better demonstrate the goals of these programs and why they are so useful for new managers.

Smart HR’s new service pages feature improved organization, more compact and to-the-point descriptions, and also supplemental training modules and case studies. The new page is much more representative of the level of detail and care that they have put into designing their high quality management training programs. Based on their experience with managers, Smart HR has developed a program providing basic, fundamental training around a set of core managerial competencies that participants can immediately use to become more effective managers.

While this new update focuses on their management training programs, Smart HR’s website provides visitors with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Their HR experts provide organizations with high-end HR management and expertise that generally costs 50% less than maintaining an in-house HR department. They offer a full list of HR services that include executive coaching, talent management, HR outsourcing, consulting, audit, compliance, management training, and more.

With the addition of this new service page, SmartHR hopes that readers will have a better understanding of their management training programs and what goes into their development. For more information, contact Smart HR today at 703-952-3177 or visit their website at https://www.smarthrinc.com/. Their offices are located at 917 Prince Street in Alexandria, VA 22314.

