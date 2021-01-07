Winter Fashion by Melorra: New Padded Weave Jewellery Collection Launched by Lightweight Jewellery Brand

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Melorra, Bangalore-based lightweight jewellery brand, has been launching winter-inspired accessories in gold and diamond since past few months. After successfully unveiling Autumn/Winter 20 collection inspired by several winter fashion trends, the brand has recently launched the Padded Weave collection that is a yellow gold jewellery range inscribed with quilt patterns. The entire gold collection has minimal patterns and cross-over motifs to resemblele a quilt.

As puffed coats, jackets, boots, and quilt patterned attires made way into people’s wardrobe, the jewellery too transformed to incorporate the seasonal vibe. The new collection of jewellery by Melorra is an ode to the winter vibes that brings the quilt and puffed jackets out of their box.

The Padded Weave jewellery collection is the last accessory launch of Melorra in 2020, and perfectly captures the winter vibe that brings the feeling of wrapping oneself in the quilt. As the blanket stays from head-to-toe to give a feeling of warmth, the Padded Weave collection by Melorra translates that feeling into yellow metal gold. The designer of the Padded Weave collection recalls their inspiration to come with the different designs of jewellery, “The winter brings the need for cosy and warm attires, making padded jackets, coats, and everything else necessary. While winters are all set to chill us out, there’s also the need to have a snug cosy feeling. Our inspiration was the same, the quilted format; we created a range in gold that blends perfectly with this season’s must-have outfit.”

More About the Padded Weave Collection

The Padded Weave jewellery range consists of a total of 76 designs, including stunning pieces under a variety of categories

The collection range consists of yellow gold earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and bangles.

Each piece of the jewellery in the Padded Weave collection is available in high polished yellow gold featuring a pattern of quilts in different shapes

All the designs under this collection are in 18K and 22k yellow gold.

The price range for this quilt-inspired winter jewellery collection starts from INR 13,000 and goes up to INR 1,55,000

Explore the amazing and the latest necklaces in the Padded Weave collection here: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/necklaces

About Melorra

The Bangalore-based lightweight online jewellery brand, Melorra offers minimal and trendy jewellery designs in gold, diamond, and gemstones. The brand currently has more than 10,000 jewellery designs on its website. It is popular for its contemporary take on global fashion trends and designing brilliant jewellery items that cater to the accessory needs of modern women.

Melorra’s products are available in over 26,000 pin codes with the cash on delivery option. The gold jewellery comes with BIS Hallmark, and the diamond and gemstone items are SGL and IGI certified at a 30-day return/exchange offer and lifetime exchange option with Melorra.