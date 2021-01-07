System Integration Market Sales Growth Rate | Revenue Drivers & Global Trend | Scope Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global System Integration Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global system integration market size was valued at USD 259.9 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 582.5 billion by 2025. Global system integration demand is expected to grow at a steady rate on account of increasing need of homogenous networks. Globalization, digitization, and decentralisation of activities have generated the need for economy technological solutions.

Key Players:

Accenture

Capgemini S.A

Cisco

Cognizant

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Company

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/system-integration-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

This technology of integrating systems is effective in delivering cost optimizing solutions in the field of software application infrastructure. It helps in delivering better infrastructure management and maintaining data integrity. It enhances efficiency and operational productivity by reducing data errors. Development of technology in the field of cloud and virtual technology is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for distributed and open architecture systems is anticipated to fuel the system integration market in near future.

Lack of suitable network related infrastructure and the high cost of implementation is expected to pose a great challenge to this industry. Integrating different functions need high skilled professional with diverse functional knowledge. Shortage of skilled professionals is another challenge for the overall industry growth. Companies in various sectors are expected to invest in developing their IT infrastructure. These investments come in the form of new implementations or updates. The various verticals where system integration is primarily expected to be implemented include banking, financial institutions, logistics, military, telecommunications, and healthcare, retail, energy, and government institutions. Increasing demand from these sectors provides great opportunities which in turn are expected to propel the overall market growth over the forecast period.

End-use Outlook:

Telecommunication & IT

Defense & security

BFSI

Oil & gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Regional Outlook:

North America has been the major market on account of computerisation. The dominance is expected to continue with major demand from financial and government sector. High investments from the government have led to innovative solutions for various departments. Regional demand is followed by Asia-Pacific mainly on account of the high presence of emerging economies including India, China, and South Korea. Large scale implementation in the retail, banking, IT and telecommunication has propelled the demand in this region. Europe has shown a steady growth in recent however the market showed a decline owing the economic turmoil. Manufacturing sector provides great opportunities in Europe especially in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.

South America and Africa is expected to witness a slow growth mainly on account of lack of IT infrastructure and absence or underdeveloped application industries.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark