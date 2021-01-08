Maple Street announces strategic partnership with California & Nevada Credit Union Leagues 

LONGWOOD, Fla., 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Maple Street, Inc., the recognized leader in providing wide-ranging vendor management services to credit unions and community banks, has signed an agreement with the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues as the recommended vendor for vendor management services.

“We’re honored to be able to serve the more than 300 credit unions and 10 million members represented by California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues. We appreciate the opportunity to help members implement a vendor management system to manage risk and improve their bottom line,” said Mike Crofts, president of Maple Street. “This partnership will let us better offer a unique vendor management system to credit unions in California and Nevada.”

Operating under this agreement enables Maple Street and California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues to provide a complete vendor management service: Maple Street’s revolutionary Vendor Advantage System®.

The Vendor Advantage System® is a complete, comprehensive vendor relationship management system that combines services with an advanced technology platform. It incorporates supply-chain management principles to manage vendor relationships to reduce vendor expenses, improve vendor performance and manage risk. Only the Vendor Advantage System® guarantees you will save more money than you spend and you will pass your vendor management exam.

“We’re pleased to offer our members Maple Street’s expertise in evaluating their third-party vendor relationships to minimize risk, maximize performance and manage costs. Maple Street will be able to help our members create an expense reduction system for these recessionary times,” said California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues Vice President Credit Union Solutions and Membership Tonja Wheatley. “Maple Street has saved its clients more than $110 million and we look forward to the savings they will generate for our members.”

For more information about Maple Street, visit www.maplestreetinc.com.

For more information about California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, visit https://www.ccul.org.

About Maple Street

Maple Street, Inc., is the industry leader in managing vendors. Maple Street’s vision for managing vendors led to the development of the Vendor Advantage System®, which provides a comprehensive vendor relationship management system for credit unions and community banks. The Vendor Advantage System® embraces all aspects of vendor relationship management. With this proven approach, Maple Street reduces vendor expenses, improves vendor performance and truly manages risk for its clients, and since 2003, Maple Street has saved clients over $110 million. Maple Street is based near Orlando, Florida. For more information, call (800) 513-6839 or visit www.maplestreetinc.com.