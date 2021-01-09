Best Top Tour Travel Packages, Trips and Safaris in Nairobi, Kenya – Visit the Nairobi National Park Tour Or Photo Safari for 7 Days

2021-01-09

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2021-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — As we slowly restart travel and tourism Kenya is ready to host tourist with strict health measures taken. Once advice one should take is to have additional extra days in the city so as to have the COVID-19 test for travelers done. Ask the travel experts at Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya so that they can assist you with this information after your safari.

It’s recommended to have your mask all the time in Kenya and on safari. Book the long safaris is recommended as the prices are now discounted.

Simple words to learn:

Jambo – Hallo
Habari Yako – How are you?
(Sasa? – Hi? Reply: Poa – am fine ) slang language on sheng
Asante – Thank You
Asante Sana – Thank you very much
Naomba funguo ya chumba XXXXX – May I have the key to room xxxxx
Naomba maji ya kunyua? – May I have some water to drink ?
Ni nataka taxi ya kwenda xxxx – I want a taxi to go to xxxxx
Hii ni pesa ngapi? – How much is this?

Want more ask your driver while on a tour in Nairobi through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya. Book any tour online on https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

Here is a list to the long stay-cations safaris that you can book and travel last minute.

PHOTOGRAPHY WILDLIFE SAFARI MASAI MARA 7 DAYS
5-DAY KENYA LUXURY SAFARI TO SAMBURU & MASAI MARA AFRICA
3 DAYS IN MAASAI MARA – LUXURY EXPERIENCE KENYA BY AIR
TOP CHOICE TO AFRICA MASAI MARA
9-DAY AFRICAN SAFARI PACKAGE NAIROBI TO MOMBASA
6-DAY AMBOSELI, NAKURU AND MASAI MARA SAFARI GAME DRIVES
4-DAY AFRICA SAFARI IN KENYA TO MASAI MARA AND LAKE NAKURU
AMBOSELI SAFARI PACKAGE
SAFARI TO TSAVO EAST AND SALT LICK PARK
TSAVO EAST AND WEST SAFARI 2 DAYS
MARA SERENA SAFARI 3 DAYS MASAI MARA SAFARI WILDEBEEST MIGRATION KENYA SAFARI BY ROAD

Travel Packages by Air from Nairobi Wilson Airport.
Nairobi Day Tours from your hotel in Nairobi to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or Wilson Airport.

FULL DAY TOUR VISIT NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK, TOUR GIRAFFE CENTER, LUNCH AND KAREN BLIXEN MUSUEM
AMBOSELI NATIONAL PARK DAY TOUR TRIP FROM NAIROBI
NAIROBI ANIMAL ORPHANAGE AND GIRAFFE CENTER AFEW
GIRAFFE CENTER TOUR
NAIROBI GIRAFFE CENTER AND WILDLIFE SANCTUARY TOUR
NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK TOUR MORNING INCLUDING PARK ENTRY FEES
NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK TOUR AFTERNOON
LAKE NAKURU NATIONAL PARK FULL DAY TRIP
NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK TOUR MORNING AND GIRAFFE CENTER VISIT
GIRAFFE CENTER NAIROBI AND KAREN BLIXEN MUSUEM TOUR
NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK TOUR MORNING
FULL-DAY SAFARI TOUR TO AMBOSELI NATIONAL PARK FROM NAIROBI
About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link..

For further information and reservations, contact;
Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

