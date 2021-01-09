Best Top Tour Travel Packages, Trips and Safaris in Nairobi, Kenya – Visit the Nairobi National Park Tour Or Photo Safari for 7 Days

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2021-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — As we slowly restart travel and tourism Kenya is ready to host tourist with strict health measures taken. Once advice one should take is to have additional extra days in the city so as to have the COVID-19 test for travelers done. Ask the travel experts at Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya so that they can assist you with this information after your safari.

It’s recommended to have your mask all the time in Kenya and on safari. Book the long safaris is recommended as the prices are now discounted.

Simple words to learn:

Jambo – Hallo

Habari Yako – How are you?

(Sasa? – Hi? Reply: Poa – am fine ) slang language on sheng

Asante – Thank You

Asante Sana – Thank you very much

Naomba funguo ya chumba XXXXX – May I have the key to room xxxxx

Naomba maji ya kunyua? – May I have some water to drink ?

Ni nataka taxi ya kwenda xxxx – I want a taxi to go to xxxxx

Hii ni pesa ngapi? – How much is this?

Want more ask your driver while on a tour in Nairobi through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya. Book any tour online on https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

Here is a list to the long stay-cations safaris that you can book and travel last minute.

Travel Packages by Air from Nairobi Wilson Airport.

Nairobi Day Tours from your hotel in Nairobi to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or Wilson Airport.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link..

