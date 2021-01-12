Pyrogen Testing Market – by 2025, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 12.7%

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Pyrogen Testing Market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7%

Growth Opportunity: Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities;

Countries across the APAC are highly lucrative markets for the life sciences industry. For instance, India has been taking significant initiatives, including encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) in biopharmaceutical R&D projects, to establish itself as the world’s leading major biopharmaceutical innovation hub. South Korea is also taking initiatives to become a global biotech hub with a focus on biosimilars, vaccine production, and stem cell therapies. The growing demand for remedial treatments for life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, highlights the need for drug R&D and thereby the demand for pyrogen testing kits for effective quality testing and control.

LAL tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests based on test type. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures and the increasing support for vaccine development.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by end user segment, in 2019

Based on end-users, is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. High inclination towards outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services, a large number of ongoing drug discovery activities, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally are the major factors driving this segments growth.

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases, a growing number of drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, and growing consumer awareness about product safety.

The major players in this pyrogen testing market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), bioMérieux SA (France), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXi AppTec (China), Hycult Biotech (Netherlands), Ellab A/S (Denmark), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Almac Group (UK), Pacific Biolabs (US), STERIS plc (US), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), TOXIKON (US), Minerva Analytix GmbH (Germany), Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Lucideon Limited (UK), and North American Science Associates, Inc. (US).