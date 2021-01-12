Milking Robots Market Revenue Driving Factors, Sales Channel, Segmentation and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Milking Robots Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Milking Robots Market size is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2025 with CAGR of 11.8% as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A milking robot is a type of rural robot which performs milking of dairy cows without human work. The milk production industry has seen an increase in herd size and demand for milk in the past few years. Automation and robotics technology has increased the production capacities and operational efficiencies of milk producers.

Key Players:

DeLaval

GEA

BouMatic Robotics

Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

Fullwood

Dairymaster

SCR Dairy

Afimilk

Waikato Milking Systems

Hokofarm Group B.V.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of milking robot market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing number of dairy farms across the globe, increasing milk yield, growing demand for milk & milk products, need for automation, high labor cost, technological advancement and growing dairy industry. Moreover, significantly rising herd size and introduction of advanced & innovative automation technologies are driving the growth of market in the upcoming period.

In addition, increasing adoption of automation in the dairy industry and increasing labor costs are anticipated to boost the growth of market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the other high pricing are negatively impacting the growth of milking robots industry.

Type of Robot System Outlook:

Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit

Rotary System

The primary applications of milking robot systems include cleaning teats, collecting & routing animals and milking operations. The implementation of milking robots in dairy industry requires high initial investments, skilled & knowledgeable farmers and efficient management tools for the uninterrupted & effective use of technologies. In the market, various types of milking robot are available such as single-stall unit, multi-stall unit, rotary system, and others. These systems are designed as per requirements of dairy farmers. The “multi-stall unit” is expected to hold the highest market share in the upcoming years due to the increasing herd size in dairy industries. Moreover, the “rotary system” is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate in the upcoming period. The “single-stall unit” is held the largest market share in 2016.

Herd Size Outlook:

Up to 100

Between 100-1,000

Above 1,000

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the next couple of years due to the increasing demand for milk products & milk and growing herd sizes in developing countries such as India and China. Additionally, increasing adoption of various automatic milking systems, technological advancements, growing dairy farms and increasing awareness among farmers regarding various latest automatic milking technologies are the factors driving the growth of market in this region.

