KARL FALLON joins Madarth as Chief Growth Officer

Chennai, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Branding and digital agency Madarth has appointed Karl Fallon as Chief Growth Officer to spearhead the fast-growing boutique agency’s new business acquisition drive. Karl Fallon joins Madarth from airport advertising agency TDI International, where he was responsible for business development and growth too. His experience gained over 15+ years includes marketing, digital advertising, branding and marketing communication and in devising successful ad campaigns for leading national brands. In his new role at Madarth, Fallon will be responsible for planning and driving business growth across branding and digital marketing.

Speaking about the move, Karl Fallon said, “After spending years in the advertising industry, I am excited to join a fast growing creative and digital marketing boutique such as Madarth. The passion that Madhavan has in shaping the future of the agency and in the kind of work they do for clients had me almost instantaneously want to be part of it when I met him. I look forward to bring my experience in working with leading regional and national brands to help Madarth’s new business growth and expansion.”

Madhavan Sakara, founder and CEO, Madarth, said, “As we consolidate and build our team specialisation and expertise in new age digital marketing and branding, it is great to have Karl join the team and help us reach out to more companies and brands. It is a privilege to have Karl Fallon on board. Our clients and teams will benefit from his expertise and experience. The timing is perfect as we prepare to seize the opportunities of the post-pandemic world.”

In his earlier roles, Karl Fallon has worked with some of the country’s largest and leading ad agencies such as O&M, Lowe Lintas, Rage Communications, eNQOS Technologies(digital), Mirium Digital (WPP AGENCY), and JWT.

About Madarth: Madarth is a fast-emerging independent branding, creative and digital agency. Madarth provides services that enable organisations grow their brands and build their business. Ranging from brand strategy, messaging, marketing collaterals, and packaging, creative direction to branded e-commerce and digital marketing, Madarth is unique in approaching creative thinking and conceptualisation, taking inspiration from Indian culture and tradition. Madhavan and Siddharth, the founding team at Madarth firmly believe Indian creative concepts and design is rich to lend itself to both domestic and global brands. To know more visit – www.madarth.com

For editorial quarries: Dhanya/Santhosh- dhanyac@prhub.com /santosh@prhub.com