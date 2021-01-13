Agriculture Drones Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Agriculture Drones Market is segmented on the basis of product types, application, manufacturers and region. Agriculture drones is use of drones in farming that helps farmers to monitor crop growth and increase crop production. In 2015, the agriculture drone market was valued at USD 193.4 million globally. Agriculture drones are used for collecting high-quality data and its data processing tools are less expensive and easy to use. The use of advance technologies and its increasing awareness among farmers will propel the growth of market.

The advantages such as efficient water usage, fertilizers and land, better productivity will drive the market of Agriculture drones. The various capabilities such as imaging capabilities, sensors, and better materials will lift the market.

The market share of Hybrid drones is expected to be highest by 2022. The drones takes snapshot of different sectors of field that provides crucial and important data regarding crop, soil and yields in order to assist in crop management. Agriculture drones are emerging as a lucrative sector due to its small size, low cost and easy use.

The UAV-based start-ups are booming due to its application in wide areas. The start-ups are focusing on providing hardware and software and services that will cover about 80% of market. The Universities, technical institute and different organizations are organizing various programs to provide guidance for operating UAV’s, which is expected to propel market. Government regulation and lack of trained pilot in some regions may act as barrier to market growth.

The market, based on products is fragmented into rotary blade, fixed wing and hybrid. The emerging need to carry heavy payloads will help fixed wing UAVs to dominate the industry over forecast period.

The capability of hybrid UAV’s such as covering long distance will help them to grow with a CAGR of 40% from 2016 to 2024. Compared to manned aircraft, the UAV’s are capable to monitor field areas with ease which will have positive impact on market growth.

Product Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Fixed wing

Rotary blade

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Field mapping

Variable rate application

Crop scouting

Others

DJI technologies, Trimble Navigation ltd, AeroVironment Inc and 3D Robotics are major players that hold large share in drone manufacturing industry.

Regional Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

