Top 10 e-Commerce Platforms | 360Quadrants

E-Commerce Platforms

The best e-Commerce platform is a comprehensive software tool that allows merchants to build and manage a digital storefront for their products or services. Because best e-Commerce platforms create a centralized, digital hub for product and customer data, they allow eCommerce businesses to do things like customizing product information, manage web content and layout, allow online transactions to occur, and adjust the platform according to businesses’ online needs.

Top 10 e-Commerce Platforms

These are the Best E-Commerce Platforms:

  • Shopify
  • BigCommerce
  • WooCommerce
  • Salesforce
  • B2C Commerce
  • Ecwid
  • 2Checkout
  • Oracle Commerce
  • nopCommerce
  • Sellfy
  • Miva

Shopify is the largest multichannel web-based trading platform engineered for small and medium scale enterprises. Sellers may use the platform to plan, set up, and operate their businesses through various distribution platforms, like online, smartphone, social networking, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar sites, and pop-ups. The portal often provides a strong back-office to retailers and a clear view of their company. The Shopify framework was built for usability and volume, leveraging company-level technologies made open to companies of all sizes.

BigCommerce allows companies to expand internet revenues at a rate, effort, and expense 80 percent lower than on-site apps. BigCommerce is designed to be from the basic level for easy to use interface. Their late entry into the e-commerce space has been used to develop better functionality. Users will be able to conveniently sell the items with BigCommerce on eBay, Google Shopping, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram. In specific, B2C stores will be involved in their strong penetration into the social network.

WooCommerce is the WordPress eCommerce plug-in which is the most famous. And it’s easy and free to get. Loaded with a maximum of functionality, it built seamlessly into the self-hosted WordPress platform. Customers can use the free eCommerce browser extension to add potent shop infrastructure to the WordPress site. At more than 24 percent of all online stores, WooCommerce makes customers perfectly sell everything.

