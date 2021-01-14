Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion – Leading Key Players Focus on Product Launches as a Major Growth Strategy

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras

Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

Growth Opportunities in Asia

Geographically, the Medical Camera Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and is expected to do so in the forecast period as well. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

The prominent players in Medical Camera Market includes Leica Microsystems (a division of Danaher Corporation, U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation, Canada). Product launches was the key growth strategy followed by most major players in the medical cameras market.

Olympus Corporation held the leading position in the market. In October 2014, Olympus Corporation launched two magnifying videoscopes, The GIF-H290Z endoscope and the CF-HQ290ZL/I Colonovideoscope, to help diagnose and monitor stomach and colon tumors. The new endoscope is equipped with an advanced camera with a reduction of about 1mm in the outer diameter that helps minimize patient discomfort. The new colonovideoscope provides magnification of up to 80x; the expanded field view helps in the detection of lesions on the folded surfaces of the colon. Similarly, Olympus launched the Ultra-HD Surgical Endoscopy System, developed in association with Sony Corporation (Japan), in September 2015.

Sony Corporation held the second position in the medical cameras market in 2015. In June 2014, the company launched the curved image sensor, which mimics the retina of the human eye. The launch of such innovative products helps the company enhance its market position and expand its product portfolio.

Carestream Health is another major player in the medical cameras market. The company has a strong product portfolio including high-performance intraoral cameras; it also focuses on expanding its customer base.

Product launches account for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped. Other strategies adopted by major players include acquisitions, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, expansions, and investments.

