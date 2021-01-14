Brightspark – Helps in Managing All HR Related Activities in One Place

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

Brightspark Human Resource Software primary USP lies in its broad applicability and easy-to-use. It helps the HR executive and management in giving efficient methods of ensuring that employees feel engaged with the organization. It develops a team spirit amongst the employees and hence helps in developing a healthy environment in the office.

Brightspark Human Resource Software is a new development company that manages all the human resources work over one platform. It is a collaborative HR tool that came through extensive experience with business processes. It can be accessed from any browser. Financially backed by Exigy, the Brightspark Human Resource Software boasts over 17 years of software implementations, hence bridging the gap between the technology and business.

Brightspark Pricing

Brightspark pricing offers three corporate plans: Starter, Standard, and Premium. The Starter plan costs $2.25 per user per month, while the Standard plan costs $4.50 per user per month. The best Brightspark pricing model is the Standard, which offers many outstanding features. The Premium model has not arrived yet.

Brightspark Demo

The vendor offers a trial version that is free for a period of 30 days. After 30 days, the user has to choose a pricing model to continue using the features.

Features

Ease of online activation- It facilitates the onboarding process for new employees by utilizing pre-made onboarding templates for creating new profiles. The ease of use makes it easier to learn even for new applicants.

Notices wizard- It puts new notices about the official curriculum in one place. It views, modifies, and assigns the organization’s legal notices in a single, centralized location to ensure that the business is on track for both optional and mandatory notices.

Manages payroll of employees- It keeps track of the employee’s salary, allowances, gross pay, net pay, rewards, etc. It makes the payment to the employees easier.

Attendance and leave tracking- The attendance can be marked easily through the software. It keeps track of the absence and leaves taken by the employee.