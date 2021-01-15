Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) Market Overview, Top Companies Analysis & Business Strategies, 2025

The global Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) Market is estimated to reach USD 8.67 billion by 2025 due to the growing popularity of Industrial Wireless Sensor Network in various industries. These industries comprise healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, etc. The Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) market is expected to grow at 14.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Key Players:

  • ABB
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Honeywell Process Solutions
  • Lantronix
  • NXP Semiconductor
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market is projected to grow considerably with the rising demand from different industries to improve their processes efficiencies and position the networks quickly. The other benefits of Industrial Wireless Sensor Network are application-specific and easy to use nature which contributes in the market growth. A major challenge that restricts the growth of IWSN Market is the accessibility of numerous wireless communication regulations leading to reduced interoperability among different sensor networks. Moreover, in the previous years, the acceptance of standard communication protocols boosts the adoption of wireless sensor network in different industries. Industrial Wireless Sensor Network is a major part of industrial automation and is also applicable for monitoring events and periodic data collection.

Technology Outlook:

  • Bluetooth
  • ZigBee
  • Wi-Fi
  • Near Field Communication (NFC)
  • Cellular Network
  • WirelessHART
  • ISA 100.11a

Application Outlook:

  • Machine Monitoring
  • Process Monitoring
  • Asset Tracking
  • Safety & Surveillance

End-Use Outlook:

  • Automotive
  • Food & Beverages
  • Manufacturing
  • Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Utilities

Component Outlook:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service

