Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market : Growing awareness about personalized medicine

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, HPV, hepatitis, HIV, and tuberculosis is considerably high in spite of significant improvements in sanitation practices and medicine. Many of the currently available diagnostic techniques are slow, involve complex procedures, and lack specific identification of causative agents. Owing to this, patients receive empiric, broad-spectrum antimicrobial therapy rather than appropriate therapies. This has resulted in the emergence of super-resistant microbes.

Major Growth Drivers:

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market :

Hepatitis diagnostics market formed the largest share. Around 70% to 90% of the people in these regions (below 40 years of age) are reportedly suffering from the disease and around 8% to 20% are carriers of this virus. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnosis of hepatitis B.

HPV diagnostics market also formed one of the major market segment in infectious disease diagnostics market. HPV infections can be prevented, if diagnosed in the early stages. Pap tests are the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer. Rapid HPV diagnostics and real-time PCR are the most advanced methods which have 95% sensitivity to HPV and cover a broad range of genotypes

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116764589

Increased accessibility and the increasing number of IDD tests conducted are the key drivers for this segment. Globally, the volume of IDD tests is increasing mainly due to the rising geriatric population; increasing prevalence of infectious diseases; increased variety of reagents available and analytical techniques employed; and the continuous launch of newer, faster, and more reliable products.

Roche, Bio-Rad, and bioMérieux are some of the major players in the infectious disease diagnostics market for assays, kits, & reagents.

Factors such as advancements in sequencing technologies, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine (in which this technology has significant applications), and increasing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing are expected to boost the growth of this technology in the future.

Currently, NGS has become an important technology in drug discovery and pharmacogenomics; it has changed the way the pharmaceutical industry develops, tests, and targets new medicines. Advancements in technologies and the decreasing prices of NGS-based tests are also driving the growth of this technology.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116764589

Key Market Players :

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific