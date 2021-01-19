484 Express Entry Candidates were Issued NOI in the Latest OINP Draw

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), on January 13, 2021, issued a total of 484 NOIs to the candidates who submitted their application to the province of Ontario by taking the two pathways, either skilled worker or the French-speaking skilled worker stream. These two provincial streams are called enhanced streams as they are linked with the Federal express entry stream. Isn’t it an ideal start of the New Year 2021?

Those who created their express entry profiles in the set time frame of January 13, 2020 to January 13, 2021 received a Notification of Interest (NOI) in the latest Ontario PNP Draw. Out of the total 484 NOIs, 146 NOIs went to the candidates who applied under the French-speaking skilled worker stream of Ontario PNP and the remaining 338 NOIs went to the candidates who applied under the skilled worker stream of Ontario PNP.

Please have a look at the table mentioned-below to get a better understanding of the OINP draw.

French-Speaking Skilled Worker Stream

Date/Time of the NOI Issued Number of NOIs Issued CRS score range of the invited candidates Time Frame for the creation of express entry profiles January 13, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. EST 146 456-467 January 13, 2020 to January 1, 2021

The ones who received NOI under this stream of OINP need to be proficient in the two Languages, English and French. In order to receive an NOI, a candidate must have CLB 7 in the French language proficiency test and CLB 6 in the English language proficiency test in all the four abilities such as reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Skilled Trades Stream

Date/Time of the NOI Issued Number of NOIs Issued CRS score range of the invited candidates Time Frame for the creation of express entry profiles January 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST 338 434-460 January 13, 2020 to January 1, 2021

The candidates who received NOI under this stream of Ontario PNP must have one year of verifiable work experience in skilled trade occupation listed in the Minor group 633 or Major group 72, 73 or 82 under the NOC (National occupational Classification) list of Canada.

All the candidates who received NOI in the latest Ontario PNP draw have 45 days time to submit a complete application along with a proper set of documents to the province of Ontario. Moreover, the candidates don’t require a valid job offer from a Canadian employer in order to receive an NOI from the province of Ontario; however, they need to meet the other requirements stated by the province in order to ensure a smooth journey throughout.

