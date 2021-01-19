484 Express Entry Candidates were Issued NOI in the Latest OINP Draw

Posted on 2021-01-19 by in Travel // 0 Comments

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), on January 13, 2021, issued a total of 484 NOIs to the candidates who submitted their application to the province of Ontario by taking the two pathways, either skilled worker or the French-speaking skilled worker stream. These two provincial streams are called enhanced streams as they are linked with the Federal express entry stream. Isn’t it an ideal start of the New Year 2021?

Those who created their express entry profiles in the set time frame of January 13, 2020 to January 13, 2021 received a Notification of Interest (NOI) in the latest Ontario PNP Draw. Out of the total 484 NOIs, 146 NOIs went to the candidates who applied under the French-speaking skilled worker stream of Ontario PNP and the remaining 338 NOIs went to the candidates who applied under the skilled worker stream of Ontario PNP.

Please have a look at the table mentioned-below to get a better understanding of the OINP draw.

  • French-Speaking Skilled Worker Stream
Date/Time of the NOI Issued Number of NOIs Issued CRS score range of the invited candidates Time Frame for the creation of express entry profiles
 

January 13, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. EST

  

146

  

456-467

  

January 13, 2020 to January 1, 2021

The ones who received NOI under this stream of OINP need to be proficient in the two Languages, English and French. In order to receive an NOI, a candidate must have CLB 7 in the French language proficiency test and CLB 6 in the English language proficiency test in all the four abilities such as reading, writing, listening and speaking.

  • Skilled Trades Stream
Date/Time of the NOI Issued Number of NOIs Issued CRS score range of the invited candidates Time Frame for the creation of express entry profiles
 

January 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST

  

338

  

434-460

  

January 13, 2020 to January 1, 2021

The candidates who received NOI under this stream of Ontario PNP must have one year of verifiable work experience in skilled trade occupation listed in the Minor group 633 or Major group 72, 73 or 82 under the NOC (National occupational Classification) list of Canada.

All the candidates who received NOI in the latest Ontario PNP draw have 45 days time to submit a complete application along with a proper set of documents to the province of Ontario. Moreover, the candidates don’t require a valid job offer from a Canadian employer in order to receive an NOI from the province of Ontario; however, they need to meet the other requirements stated by the province in order to ensure a smooth journey throughout.

For more Canada Immigration News please visit at: https://www.aptechvisa.com/canada-immigration-news

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!