Westchester, NY, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — New Vision Planner Journal Helps To Reshape Your Future Even When It’s Unclear. We have all heard the saying that dreams do come true. However, it requires vision, planning and actionable steps. A vision is the ability to think about or plan the future with your imagination even when the future is unclear.

Georgia Woodbine, Change Agent, Author, Speaker and Lifestyle Transformation Coach advocates a mindful approach to setting goals. She recommends embracing your present and then focusing on where you want to be in the future. She says the most important question you will ever ask yourself is “Why am I Here?.

About 15 years ago, she began the process of rediscovering herself: She was a single mom, in tons of debt, worked in an unfulfilling careers, had failing relationships and dealt with some extreme health issues which required intensive surgery. It was during this time that she realized she wanted to make a change in her life. She began writing in her journal to get clear on her purpose and that’s when the transformation began.

She credits much of her success with writing in her journal, affirmations, goal–setting, to-do checklists, habit trackers, priorities list and taking consistent actionable steps. These things helped her vision become a reality. This sparked the idea of her creating the Create the Life You Love Vision Planner Journal to help others in their path to self–discovery throughout different times in their lives. Georgia Woodbine’s mission in life is to share the tools she has implemented to “Create the Life She Loves” so others can “Create the Life They Love”.

This Create the Life You Love Vision Planner Journal is ideal for both women and men, perfect for entrepreneurs, professionals, college students, and anyone who has a burning desire to turn their dreams into reality! With the Create the Life You Love Vision Planner Journal you can set your intentions, turn them into a goals an create the life you want for yourself! The purpose of this Create the Life You Love Vision Planner Journal is to:

– Help you create your personal vision, define and breakdown your short and long-term goals, so you can incorporate them into each area of your daily life.

– Help you stay organized to manage your time effectively, so you can increase productivity for desired results.

– Guide you on how to stay focused to identify habits you must learn or break to reach your highest potential.

– Provide you with roadmap that guides you to improve in all areas of your life from your career, family, health, habits, spiritual and life goals.

“People with clear, written goals, accomplish far more in a shorter period of time than people without them could ever imagine.” – Brian Tracy

About The Author:

Georgia Woodbine has been featured in media outlets such as; The Daily News, Huffington Post, Rolling Out Magazine, Sirius Radio XM. She created curriculum and lectured at The Learning Annex, one of the premier producers of seminars, lectures, classes, and workshops throughout North America. She is also known as, one of the world's leading authorities in personal and professional development and has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation. She has authored several books and lectured at numerous organizations, colleges, and universities. She has over fifteen years of entrepreneurial business success as well as an extensive marketing background working in the entertainment industry with; Def Jam, PolyGram, WNYU Radio, WQHT-Hot 97, Black Enterprise Magazine, and the Apollo Theatre. She created and developed curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. She has been a life coach for over thirteen years and has trained and coached thousands of people.

