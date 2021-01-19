Mycoplasma Testing Market: Trends and Developments

Pune , India , 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global mycoplasma testing markets growth is driven by factors such as the growing concerns over cell culture contamination, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising pharmaceutical R & D activities and investments.

The global Mycoplasma Testing Market size is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 689 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Market Segmentation: –

The mycoplasma testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services based on product & service. In 2019, the assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for this markets largest share. The frequent purchase of these consumables compared to instruments and the increasing use of kit-based techniques for mycoplasma testing are the essential factors driving this market segments growth.

Based on application, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, and end-of-production cell testing. In 2019, the cell line testing segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies drive this market segments growth.

Regional Analysis:-

The global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global mycoplasma testing market. The large share can be attributed primarily to the growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, the high adoption rate of novel technologies, and the large number of life science research studies conducted in this region.

Recent Developments

In July 2020, Roche Diagnostics launched Cobas 6800, a fully automated system in India.

In July 2020, Creative Bioarray launched a full range of cell-based services

In January 2020, Charles River Laboratories (US) acquired HemaCare Corporation (US)

Top Key Players: –

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), American Type Culture Collection (US) and Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (US).