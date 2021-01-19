Green Building Materials Market Regional Insights | Demand and Trends analysis | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Green Building Materials Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Green Building Materials market is anticipated to reach USD 364.6 billion by 2022. In Green Building Materials, the recycled products are mainly used as a material, which improve the quality of life and production environment. These materials helping conservation of non-renewable properties and decrease environmental influence related to processing, fabrication, installation, recycling of building materials, disposal, and transportation.

Key Players:

Alumasc Group Plc

Bauder Limited

Binderholz GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

RedBuilt, LLC

PPG Industries

DuPont

Forbo International SA

Interface

Kingspan Group plc

Growth Drivers:

To address several environmental challenges the green building materials are working in construction industry, comprising natural resource depletion, loss of biodiversity, atmospheric pollution, contamination of fresh water resources, and anomalous climate change.

In addition, the low maintenance and operational pressure and costs of environmental regulations relating to productions are the key factors that propel the green building materials industry worldwide. On the other hand, irregular application of energy guidelines and extremely price-sensitive customers may restrain the growth of market. The green building materials market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Green building materials industry may be explored by type, applications, and geography. The market may be explored by product as Structural, Interior, Exterior, and Others. Amongst the products, structural products segment accounted for 60%. This segment is anticipated to raise at a CAGR of 11.4% over the upcoming period.

Application Outlook:

Framing

Insulation

Roofing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Product Outlook:

Structural

Exterior

Interior

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to green building materials industry and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The North America estimated to account for the major share of 35% of the global volume in 2016. The region is estimated to continue to be a foremost user over the forthcoming period. This inclination is anticipated to remain in the upcoming period due to the construction codes and promising policies regarding usage of products in the building manufacturing, coupled with growing transformation and innovation activities.

