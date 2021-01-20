HoduSoft Introduced Single-tenant & Multi-tenant Omnichannel Contact Center Software for Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider has announced HoduCC in Single-Tenant and Multi-Tenant omnichannel contact center software versions for various types of businesses. As the name suggests, the single-tenant version can be used by the end-users for their own usage. The major customers of single-tenant ­contact center software are call centers, banks, insurance companies, BPO’s, healthcare, manufacturing, and various other businesses that are looking for more customer engagement and increased customer satisfaction. The multi-tenant version on the other hand is mainly used by the Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSP’s), Internet Service Providers (ISP’s), Telecoms, and VoIP service providers to provide hosted call center or contact center as a service. It means that these service providers host the software on their server and provide it as a service to the end-users, known as tenants. As they can host multiple tenants on a single service with unique login credentials and data security, it is termed as a multi-tenant contact center solution.

On the announcement of the HoduCC Single-Tenant and Multi-Tenant omnichannel contact center software. Mr. Bharat Lalcheta, Co-Founder & CTO said, “HoduCC is one of the best products offered by HoduSoft. It is wide-ranging and consolidated contact/call center software that guarantees to provide the best call center software to suit all kinds of call centers. Our highly skilled team of developers has hands-on experience in developing the best-in-class contact/call center solutions to serve the needs of assorted businesses. The Single-Tenant and Multi-Tenant omnichannel contact center solution offered by our experts comprises intelligence, security, and advanced features to ensure better efficiency, quick service, and most importantly a great customer experience.”

Mr. Bharat Lalcheta further added, “HoduCC’s Single-Tenant and Multi-Tenant omnichannel contact center software versions have been designed in a way to make sure that the user loyalty is built and the customers’ expectations are accomplished. Some of the key features of our HoduCC Contact/Call Center software include real-time analytics, DID management, call transfer, advanced dialers, sticky agent, campaign management, DNC control, call conference, and more. As far as customer support is concerned, our customer support team strives to provide the best possible customer support by offering personal and productive phone support within an omnichannel customer journey. Our services can help contact/call center teams to handle and resolve their customer’s issues quickly, evaluate and improve call center operations, and deliver superior customer experience.”

HoduCC as an omnichannel contact center solution helps to enhance productivity by promoting business communication. For any contact/call center looking to improve its business with VoIP solutions, it’s a great idea to opt for single or multi-tenant omnichannel contact center software as per their business needs. The solutions are quite affordable and help call center businesses to save on a lot of their telephonic expenses. Moreover, by using VoIP call center software, businesses are able to provide the best call quality, which further assists in attending to the needs of customers in a better manner.

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions providers having 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products across the globe. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has successfully introduced various innovative products to redefine communication. The professionals at HoduSoft have hands-on experience working on several communication projects, thus they understand the key requirements of their customers and accordingly design products that are efficient as well as user-friendly.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12854505-hodusoft-introduced-single-tenant-multi-tenant-omnichannel-contact-center-software-for-businesses.html